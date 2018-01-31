BENGALURU: Congress that has been focusing on strengthening the party network ahead of the Assembly polls has launched “my constituency, my responsibility”, an initiative to ensure that leaders take responsibility of party’s performance at booth level.

The initiative was launched on Tuesday during the party leaders’ meeting at Palace Grounds to discuss election strategy and review preparations for AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state from February 10 to 12. As part of the new initiative, responsibility of party works and performance will be fixed on leaders. “They have to ensure that the party performance in the booth assigned to them improves in 2018 elections,” said a Congress leader. This is the first such initiative taken up by the Congress party, he added.

Earlier, addressing the party leaders, KPCC campaign committee chairperson DK Shivakumar said they need to focus on facing the elections unitedly and exposing BJP’s failures.

Energy Minister Shivakumar said, “Focus should be on strengthening the party and we have to be cautious about any troublemakers within and outside the party. ‘’ First meeting of the Congress campaign committee will be held in the city on Wednesday.

CM, Venugopal meet Minister Satish Jarkiholi

CM Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal met minister Satish Jarikiholi, who is said to have expressed his displeasure over recent developments in the party. Sources said he was unhappy as he was not involved in party’s ST rally in Ballari during AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state. “The issue has been solved after CM and Venugopal assured him that he will be involved in the rally,” sources said.