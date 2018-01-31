BENGALURU: The Indian Oil Corporation had in the past blocked refills for non-cash transfer-compliant LPG customers who have not submitted KYC (Know Your Customer) details, however, these connections were unblocked on January 10, 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

The block happened because of a lack of KYC details and not because the customers had not submitted Aadhaar card numbers, a statement from IOC said. Assuring that customers would not face any problems with cylinder refills, the company said LPG connections of these customers were blocked between January 3 and January 10 as an attempt to get them to fill out the details and submit the same to IOC.

“An SMS was sent out to sensitise

customers and the SMS highlighted submission of Aadhaar or KYC details for availing the next refill,” the statement said. However, from January 10 onwards, all connections have been unblocked.