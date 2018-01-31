BENGALURU:This week, KG Road will be brimming with moviegoers because eight Kannada films will hit the screens. They include Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law-starrer Rajasimha, Jantar Mantar with the team of Comedy Khiladigalu, Bigg Boss Season 4 winner Pratham's Devarantha Manushya, Jaava, Manjari, Malegaala, Sanjeeva and Aa Ondu Dina.

Year end is usually packed with many new releases but the number this year is remarkable. But why is Gandhinagar giving the audience so many options this weekend?

One reason is that the coming months will see star films – including Tagaru, Kurukshetra, KGF and The Villain – fighting it out, and the others want to keep out of their way. Other reason is that filmmakers are actually afraid that cricket and exam seasons, and elections are around the corner. This would keep various audiences busy.

To begin with, India - South Africa series starts from February 4, exam fever will set in in March and April to May will be the IPL season. With elections too closing in, small-budget films think it is best to have their release on February 2.

A distributor from Gandhinagar says that all the odds can be beaten with planning. "Everybody could foresee the cricket game, exams and elections coming this year, but they still did not reschedule their project to release on the right date. Few took a last-minute, hurried decision. However, nobody can predict a movie's future, if the film is good, it can face many kinds of situations. As we all know, movies today are like T20 match and Friday is enough to know the fate of each film," he says.

Actor Anirudh, whose film Rajasimha is releasing this week, tells us, "I have been working on this film over the last 3 years and, when I had announced its release, I had no idea that other films had planned on the same date too. But I believe in destiny, so if my film had to be released with others, so be it. There is a saying Sarvejana Sukino Bhavanthu.. every filmmaker in Gandhinagar is our family. I hope and pray that all eight films do well at the box office."