BENGALURU: Pt Satish Hampiholi, a tabla maestro, was only eleven years old when the drama company Sharada Sangeeta Nataka Mandali camped near his house in Hampiholi of Belagavi district.

“I was excited about the play. But, when the play was staged, I was transfixed by the tabla player and his skill. It was then I decided that I wanted to train in that instrument,” he said. Having also been influenced by his grandfather Pt Ramappaiah Inamdar, who was also a tabla player, Satish approached musician M N Kasturi who trained him for two months, before learning his trade with Pt Basavaraj Bendigeri. He is happy that his first lessons were taken in the presence of Pt Basavaraj Rajguru, a leading voice in Kirana Gharana.

Satish says that his journey in music has not been easy. To take classes, he had to travel every afternoon, after college from Hubli to Dharwad. “As students, we swept the floor and cleaned our guruji’s house. We had such respect for them,” he recalled.

A graded artist in Akashvani and Doordarshan, Satish has won the ‘Tabala Nada Sadhaka’ title and accompanied eminent singers and instrumentalists. He obtained his master’s degree ‘Visharada’ and was awarded a gold medal in ‘Vidwat’ examination.

Satish Hampiholi’s wife Sneha Hampiholi is also a well-known Hindustani classical singer and the couple have been running an academy Sri Sadguru Music Academy in Konankunte, for the past 25 years. In the school, currently, around 120-130 students train in tabla and Hindustani vocal. For the academy’s silver jubilee celebrations, Satish has invited veteran musicians to perform at their event Sadguru Sangeetotsava on January 28.

Satish has also organised many annual 12-hour non-stop musical programmes such as ‘Vachana Niranthara’, ‘and ‘Shravana Sangeethothsava’. He says that tabla is gaining prominence in the music industry today. “It is no longer seen only as an accompanying instrument. Solo performances by tabla players has been on the rise and women too have started taking lessons in this percussion instrument,” he said. Tabla players such as Anuradha Pal and Rimpa Sharma are the few women tabla players who are doing really well, he pointed out.

Pandit Hampiholi, who serves as a member of ‘Karnataka Music and Dance Academy’ and as honorary president of various institutions and organisations, has organised the record breaking ‘Shatha Tabala’ and ‘Shatha Gayana’ musical programmes.

He has been conferred the ‘Ekaika Tabala Guru’ title, besides various awards and honours such as ‘Uttama Tabala Vadaka’ – 1987, ‘Ranga Kalashri’ – 2009, ‘Naadhopasaka’ – 2012 and ‘Karnataka Bharatha Rasagangadhara’.