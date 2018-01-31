I wonder why human beings have become so extraordinarily aggressive and violent, not only in their personal relationships but also in their relationship with the world and with each other in the world. I think it has to do a great deal with ideologies, with lies and the search for power and position. Of course, one can understand how ideologies, whether the communist, or Mao or any religious ideals have inevitably produced terrible violence.

Politicians throughout the world have said so many lies and they have produced violence. And one of the major causes of violence is this division between man and man, as national, religious, sectarian divisions. I think those are the main causes of this violence that we indulge in. And one can give many, many explanations, a thousand explanations depending on one’s reading, cunning thought and psychological analytical explanations. But at the end of these explanations violence still remains. And what is a human being to do?

To really go into this matter deeply and therefore seriously, is to learn all about thought. Learning is not memorising; learning is immediate, whereas memorising takes time. To learn a language needs time, or any kind of technique, a piano, painting and so on. But learning is instant perception and action. Right? Can we go on with that? You know, if I may point out, this is not a weekend entertainment. This is a very, very serious matter, at least I consider it so.

One has spent many, many years as a human being investigating all this. One doesn’t come to any conclusion, because conclusions are ideologies in a different form. Whereas if one is constantly learning, not memorising, then one has to go into this question of thought.

Can there be complete freedom of thought? And being free of thought then thought can be used intelligently, efficiently, objectively. Because it is thought that has created this violence, thought with its ideologies, with its conclusions, with its separative beliefs, ideals, and when one observes thought it is the very basis of fragmentation. All right? Are we communicating with each other? That is, you know we are sharing together something about which we have to learn.

Sharing means learning and therefore in learning there is a possibility of communication, to commune together, to learn together, to share together. It isn’t the speaker sitting on a potty little platform and giving information, but rather together, and I mean together, and that is the beauty of it, and I think in that there is love. The sharing together of this problem of not only violence, but the whole human existence, whether it is possible to live totally differently, with a totally different kind of consciousness, at a different dimension, in which there is no violence, no fear, no sense of anxiety, uncertainty.

All the national egocentric divisions are all the result of thought. And until we learn about it - what place has thought - merely discussing or explaining what is violence, how we should avoid it or get rid of it, or become peaceful, seems to me rather trivial. Not that there is not violence, not that there is not action which will put an end to violence, but to discuss violence is to go a peripheral awareness of something that demands much deeper penetration.