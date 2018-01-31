BENGALURU: OLA, the cab aggregator platform that moves at least 2 million people every day, will soon start operations in Australia.

It has already begun the process of onboarding vehicles in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from Tuesday. The company is expected to announce a launch date once the necessary regulatory approvals are given, Ola said in a statement.

The move by the company comes just seven years after it was founded. In India, the company is in a neck-to-neck battle with global giant Uber for market share. With a 1 million strong network of driver- partners in India, Ola is hoping to take on Uber head-on in its first foreign venture.

“With a strong focus on driver-partners and the community, we aim to create a high-quality and affordable travel experience for citizens,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, Ola. Ola will also tie up with driver partners.