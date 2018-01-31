BENGALURU: They say that ‘eyes are the windows to the world,’ but in today’s fast paced life we fail to prioritise our eye health. It is important to regularly get your eye checked. While eye diseases related to the cornea (front of the eye) are more likely to be recognised, it is equally important to identify the symptoms of retinal diseases (back of the eye).

Timely identification of these symptoms can help catch up early with the disease, by seeking quality treatment as advised by specialists.

Regular screening

Regular visits to your eye doctor will ensure that any changes in the vision or the eye are monitored and addressed at an early stage. People with diabetes should be extra cautious and monitor their vision, because of the high risk of developing Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). There are various tests and tools that ophthalmologists use to diagnose eye related disorders. Retinologists use Amsler grid chart to detect changes in central vision caused due to damage to the macula or the optic nerve. Patients at risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or any other retinal diseases can use this at home. However, one should not skip visiting the doctor.

Don’t ignore changes

The biggest mistake which people make is ignoring changes in their vision and misinterpreting it with old-age and stress. At times, caregivers also tend to overlook the symptoms and confuse them with old-age, especially if the patient falls in the 55+ years age bracket. Blurred vision is often also connected with cataract, due to lack of awareness about retinal diseases like age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Majority of medical experts say that patients approach them when they are already in an advanced stage of the disease. Maintain healthy diet

Following a healthy, balanced and nutritional diet boosts good eye health. All vegetables and fruits which are rich in pigments are good for eye health.

One should also take steps to reduce and quit smoking, as it directly damages the eye by lessening the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream available in one’s eyes. This results in oxidative stress and can lead to retina damage and even cell death in that area. Smoking is a risk factor in the development of both Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).

Effectively manage diabetes, hypertension

All people with diabetes – both type 1 and type 2 – are at risk of developing Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).

The level of risk is related to the time period since one is suffering from diabetes and how well is the blood sugar controlled. Diabetics should consult eye doctors on a regular basis. Balancing blood pressure helps prevent conditions like hypertension. Meditation helps manage stress which is the root cause of various health disorders.

Limit exposure to digital screens

It is advisable to take frequent breaks to relax eyes and avoid strain from constantly using laptops, computer and mobile screens. Constant exposure to digital screens creates dryness in the eyes and stress on the eye muscles leading to weak vision and other eye disorders. Blink regularly to avoid dryness.

One should be mindful in recognising early signs and symptoms of eye disorders especially retinal diseases as there are options for treatment available which can help manage the diseases effectively.

– The author is a Director & Vitreoretinal Consultant, Nethra Eye Hospital, Bengaluru and CMO at Drishti Eye Hospitals, Karnataka