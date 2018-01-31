BENGALURU: Children studying at state government, aided and unaided schools will learn lessons on road safety from the 2019-20 academic year. Following a proposal by the Transport Department to make reading on road safety compulsory for children, the Primary and Secondary Education Department has given the go-ahead to incorporate the same in the school syllabus. However, since the textbook print orders have already been given, it will not be possible to incorporate this in 2018-19, officials said.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait said, “We cannot incorporate the suggestions as and when we get them. This will only be possible from the academic year 2019-20.”

D Roopa, IGP and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards and Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru, said, “Our kids need to be given practical experience on road traffic issues. Schools must also make children play the role of traffic controller at least one hour in a week.”

Teachers will undergo a specialised capacity building training on road safety. Institute of Road Traffic Education, New Delhi, will conduct the programme. Selected teachers will be considered as the master trainers.

Syllabus includes

Information on violation of traffic rules and punishment for the same

Lessons on road safety which includes speed, overtaking and pedestrian safety

Knowledge about emergency contacts during road mishaps, contacts of highway patrol