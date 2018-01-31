BENGALURU: If you’re always struggling to find an electrician or a plumber at short notice, it’s time you thought of an annual maintenance package for your home. Having plumbers, electricians and other repair and cleaning personnel on retainer basis is rapidly catching up in the IT city, according to Gapoon, which is one of the first startups in the home and property service sector to offer an annual maintenance contract or AMC.

Started in 2015 by three IIT Kanpur alumni and one IIT Delhi graduate, the startup, which recently raised $ 250,000 in pre-series A round funding, says that AMCs are fast catching up as the preferred choice for customers. Customers sign on with Gapoon once, and then they can call for minor repairs, major creations/installations and other work without having to pay for every visit. “We model the prices to ensure annual savings of more than 30%. The concept of subscription in the maintenance sector is definitely intriguing to customers due to the convenience it offers. One-time service remains more popular currently as customers prefer to first check the service experience before subscribing,” says Apoorva Mishra, CEO, Gapoon.

The startup, which is almost within reach of achieving net profitability while maintaining a steady growth rate, offers a subscription model that gives unlimited access to all types of maintenance needs for the home. Speaking about their operations in Bengaluru, Mishra says that the city really loves deep-cleaning services and that there is a surge in bookings every year during Diwali, Ugadi and Christmas. “There are seasonal trends and there was a 210% increase last quarter in water-seepage and water-proofing requests due to the record rainfall. During Christmas and New Year, we see an increasing demand for after-party cleaning,” Mishra says.

Explaining the origins of Gapoon, Mishra says that it came about when he had a bad experience with a plumber and electrician when he first moved to Bengaluru in late 2014. “After screaming at the service providers, I heard their side of the story. This made me realise the sector was disorganized and customers and vendors were both suffering.”

The company, backed by strong growth, is currently focused on Bengaluru, its only city of operations, where they have more than 75,000 unique users.