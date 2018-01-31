BENGALURU: Three Bengalureans were among the nine booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly being involved in forcible conversion of a Gujarat-based 25-year-old woman from Kerala and attempting to ‘sell her’ to ISIS terrorists in Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the NIA filed a case against Bengalureans Danish Najeeb, Iliyas Mohammed and Gazila along with Muhammed Riyas Rasheed, Nahas Abdulkhader, Muhammed Nazish TK, Abdul Muhasin K, Fawas Jamal and Moin Patel.

The woman, who hails from Kerala, had met her husband Muhammed Riyas Rasheed while studying in a private institute in Bengaluru.

She alleged that he forced her to accompany him to Saudi Arabia after marriage and had planned to sell her as a sex slave. She escaped with her father’s help and appealed to the Kerala High Court to annul her marriage.

The Central government then handed over the investigation to NIA. The National Investigation Agency said that she had alleged that accused Muhammed Riyas Rasheed had lured her, raped her, recorded her objectionable photos/videos on phone and threatened her to make her a disciple of Zakir Naik. He had also allegedly forcibly converted her to Islam, married her through deceit by forging documents, created fake passport, illegally confined and threatened her in Kerala before taking her to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last August to force her to join the ISIS.

Further, he allegedly received funds for such activities. Accused Muhammed Riyas Rasheed was assisted by other accused persons/associates in commission of the crime.