I am 24 years old female with acute dandruff problem. It gets worse in winters. What home remedies can you suggest to take care of my hair and prevent dandruff?

It is advised to wash hair weekly twice or thrice with a good antidandruff shampoo which is easily available in the market. Use a wide toothed comb with blunt bristles to comb your hair. Please wash your pillow covers regularly. If dandruff still persists, I would suggest you meet a dermatologist. Intake of adequate amount of fruits and vegetables is recommended. Reducing stress levels have proven to be beneficial.

I am 29 years old flight attendant. My work demands me to apply makeup every day. How can I take care of my skin and how will going makeup free for a day or so help my skin?

These days there are many fake products in the market. Check the trademark symbol and then make a purchase. Apply good quality branded cosmetics. Also before trying out any new product, always do a patch test i.e. apply the sample on the thigh or behind ear to check for allergic reactions. Since your profession demands usage of make up regularly, it is advised to use a minimal quantity. As mentioned earlier, use good quality makeup and keep it only for the required amount of time. Remove it as early as possible. Follow the cleansing, moisturising and toning regime thoroughly. Aim to have a makeup free day whenever it is possible. Take care of your skin by reducing stress levels. Ensure good quality sleep and nutrition intake.

– Consultant Dermatologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital

