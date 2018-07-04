Six-car metro a hit; Monday raked in its highest-ever daily fare revenue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently launched six-car Metro train is making its impact felt already.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Monday raked in its highest-ever daily fare revenue by breaching the Rs 1.3-crore mark.

The revenue earnings on July 2 stood at Rs 1,30,61,151. According to Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, A S Shankar, Line 1 (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) fetched a revenue of Rs 67,05,231, while Line 2 (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli) earned Rs 63,55,920. The ridership figures stood at 3,95,356 with 2,15,826 passengers using Line 1 and 1,79,530 on Line 2.

Though the 4-lakh ridership barrier was not breached, as has happened a few times in the past, the daily revenue figure has never crossed more than Rs 1.2 crore. The previous highest collection was registered on April 2 this year when the revenue stood at Rs 1,19,67,031.

Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao attributes the record-breaking revenue to the six-car Metro train that was launched on June 22. Apart from loop (short) trips, the six-car train was run during peak hours, he added. “The record revenue figures registered reveal that passengers are now travelling longer distances using Metro. The comfort offered by a 6-coach train plays a huge role in it,” he said.

The launch of more six-car trains in phases will ensure better and higher revenue and ridership, Rao added.