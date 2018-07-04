Home Cities Bengaluru

Six-car metro a hit; Monday raked in its highest-ever daily fare revenue

Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao attributes the record-breaking revenue to the six-car Metro train that was launched on June 22.

Published: 04th July 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently launched six-car Metro train is making its impact felt already.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Monday raked in its highest-ever daily fare revenue by breaching the Rs 1.3-crore mark.

The revenue earnings on July 2 stood at Rs 1,30,61,151. According to Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, A S Shankar, Line 1 (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) fetched a revenue of Rs 67,05,231, while Line 2 (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli) earned Rs 63,55,920. The ridership figures stood at 3,95,356 with 2,15,826 passengers using Line 1 and 1,79,530 on Line 2.

Though the 4-lakh ridership barrier was not breached, as has happened a few times in the past, the daily revenue figure has never crossed more than Rs 1.2 crore. The previous highest collection was registered on April 2 this year when the revenue stood at Rs 1,19,67,031.

Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao attributes the record-breaking revenue to the six-car Metro train that was launched on June 22. Apart from loop (short) trips, the six-car train was run during peak hours, he added. “The record revenue figures registered reveal that passengers are now travelling longer distances using Metro. The comfort offered by a 6-coach train plays a huge role in it,” he said.
The launch of more six-car trains in phases will ensure better and higher revenue and ridership, Rao added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore metro Six-car train Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp