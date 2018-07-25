Home Cities Bengaluru

Elevated highway likely in Bannerghatta Eco-Sensitive Zone for jumbo safety

The Harohalli-Anekal Highway passing through the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Bannerghatta National Park is likely to take the elevated route in order to provide for the safe passage of elephants.

Published: 25th July 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Harohalli-Anekal highway | Express photo

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Harohalli-Anekal Highway passing through the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Bannerghatta National Park is likely to take the elevated route in order to provide for the safe passage of elephants. With 5km of this highway cutting across a crucial elephant corridor that provides connectivity to wildlife between protected areas, an elevated structure is being seen as a mitigation measure here, which sees movement of many elephant herds.

The Environment Appraisal Committee (EAC) for infrastructure, CRZ and other miscellaneous projects on Tuesday visited and surveyed the elephant corridor area through which this highway passes. Wildlife organisations and activists had raised serious objections to the proposed upgradation project and said it will cause serious disturbance to the movement of elephants, leopards and other wild animals.

With state forest officials proposing various alternatives, the EAC members said they are looking for the best possible solution which may be an elevated flyover (up to a height of six metres), stretching for 4.5-5 km in the ESZ. Such projects have been successful in other parts of the country as it turns into a ‘No-Go’ zone for traffic below, as well as easing and benefiting wildlife movement.

Meanwhile, Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust (BNCT) submitted a memorandum to Deepak Apte, Chairman, EAC and Director, Bombay Natural History Society, at Thattekere where the committee reviewed the ground situation. Vishnu, BNCT, added, “As a terminal point on the northern side of Mysore Elephant Reserve, this is a significant path for movement of Asian elephants that migrate from the adjacent Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and Krishnagiri and Hosur forest divisions of Tamil Nadu. Further, it is a crucial watershed for many streams and other small rivers. With its proximity to Bengaluru, its importance as a green belt close to the city cannot be under-emphasized as it moderates the city’s climate and makes it livable, so they should look for re-alignment.”

Prasanna, founder-member of Kenneth Anderson Nature Society, is working for the conservation of Melagiris, a 1,500-sq km of forest that lies immediately to the south of Ragihalli and extends up to Hogenakal and other areas in Tamil Nadu. He said, “We met the chairman and apprised him of our concerns. The committee informed that the elevated flyover in this area will have a beneficial impact as the present vehicular movement on this road os very heavy. They were basically suggesting mitigation measures but the height of the flyover needs to be more than 6 metres ...”

According to CCF (Wildlife) Manoj Kumar, the expert advisory committee of the MoEF was on a field visit on Tuesday and is assessing the situation. “The forest department will not compromise on the conservation issue.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harohalli-Anekal Highway Eco-Sensitive Zone elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp