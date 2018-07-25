Typewriter  soon to Exit only in histry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Typewriter was once a symbol of modernity in the workplace and, unwittingly, the typewriter also became an instrument of official power, with the typist standing between the citizens and the high-ranking government officials. Now, with the growing evolution of technology, it almost ceases to exist.An 82-year-old resident of Prashant Nagar used to write letters to his friends in shorthand and post them. Now, E Krishnamurthy types them on laptops. He says, “I started using computer from 1992, but now type on laptops. They have even replaced desktops.” He once had an old model of royal typewriter which he disposed off. “I used it to type letters to my friends in Chennai and Belgaum, store documents and prepare question papers when I worked as a teacher,” he recalls.

But the typewriter didn’t ‘die out’ leaving a lasting legacy for its ‘killer’: The keyboard. Basavaraj, principal of Manjunath Institute of Commerce, says typewriters are still in demand even though the number of students have drastically reduced over the years. “Typewriting helps increase the speed of typing. If you see the government employees or computer operators in courts today, they have all learned typewriting and hence, have picked up speed.” His institute offers a two-year course in commerce and typing in shorthand. “We have 15 typewriters – five in Kannada and 10 in English,” he adds.

KS Bhagavat, a 66-year-old mechanic who has been repairing typewriters since 1974, had to learn to repair printers and printer ink cartridges to survive, as he could not depend on just repairing typewriters anymore. He says, until 1988, he used to get around 15 typewriters a day for servicing. Now, he hardly gets six to seven a month. “Now, no one is manufacturing typewriters,” he says. He calls himself a ‘doctor of typewriter’ who can fix any model. “When I get a typewriter, I inspect it. If it is completely rusted, I do not repair it.

If any part is broken and no spares are available, I weld two parts and fix it,” he says. Speaking to CE, he recalls a phone call he received from Singapore a year ago. “A person called asking if I repair typewriters, and I said yes. He asked if I could collect it from his house in Kumarapark and I said no. I asked him to send it to my shop. He flew down from Singapore, got me the typewriter and asked me to fix it in 10 days since he wanted to take it with him to Singapore for office use. I repaired it and when I went to deliver it to his house, his daughter captured it on video, and paid me `10,000,” he says.