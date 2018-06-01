ACB traps revenue inspector while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a revenue inspector in Ramanagaram district for allegedly accepting bribe to issue a certificate for registration of agriculture land from a farmer. The accused is K Gangadhar, attached to Solur Hobli of Magadi taluk, in Ramanagaram district.

According to a statement issued by ACB, Gangadhar had allegedly demanded `15,000 from a complainant for a certificate for registration of 10 guntas of land he had purchased in Gorur of Magadi taluk.

Unable to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB. Accordingly, ACB caught Gangadhar red-handed while receiving `10,000. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.