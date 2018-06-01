Justice B S Patil retires as HC judge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice B S Patil retired as Karnataka High Court judge on Thursday. He served as the High Court judge for 14 years after practising as a lawyer for more than two decades. Both Bar and Bench gave a farewell to Justice Patil at the High Court. Speaking on the occasion, Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru president A P Ranganath said Justice Patil was just as down to earth as he was when he was an advocate. In his farewell address, Justice Patil appealed to the advocates to achieve excellence while helping the needy get justice.