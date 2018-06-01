Home Cities Bengaluru

Justice B S Patil retires as HC judge

Justice B S Patil retired as Karnataka High Court judge on Thursday. He served as the High Court judge for 14 years after practising as a lawyer for more than two decades. 

Published: 01st June 2018 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice B S Patil retired as Karnataka High Court judge on Thursday. He served as the High Court judge for 14 years after practising as a lawyer for more than two decades. Both Bar and Bench gave a farewell to Justice Patil at the High Court.  Speaking on the occasion, Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru president A P Ranganath said Justice Patil was just as down to earth as he was when he was an advocate. In his farewell address, Justice Patil appealed to the advocates to achieve excellence while helping the needy get justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B S Patil Karnataka High Court Advocates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision