‘Now, books sold at hotel for double price’

The Baldwin Group of Schools has allegedly violated the directions issued by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR)  and the guidelines from CBSE.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Baldwin Group of Schools has allegedly violated the directions issued by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR)  and the guidelines from Central Board for Secondary Education  (CBSE) against compelling parents to buy books and stationery from particular vendors.

Parents had filed complaints with the District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA)  and KSCPCR, following which KSCPCR issued directions on Wednesday.  But, parents say that, even on Thursday, the school authorities were found selling text books at two star hotels located just a few kilometres away from the school premises. The Block Education Officer of  Bengaluru South (3) was shocked to see that the vendors, specified by the school management, had already collected DDs from parents and were distributing books.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BEO Rameshaiah said, “When we questioned the school authorities, they denied any such activities. But in reality, they have insisted that parents buy from specific vendors and have also collected the DD.” “The  moment we entered the hotel where they were selling the text books and for double price, the vendors ran away from the premises,” BEO said.The BEO is submitting a report to the Deputy Director for Public Instructions (DDPI) about Thursday’s incident. The next DERA hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

