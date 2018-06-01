Home Cities Bengaluru

PILs not for individual grievances: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court expressed displeasure over filing public interest litigations (PILs) for individual grievances.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:40 AM

Karnataka High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court expressed displeasure over filing public interest litigations (PILs) for individual grievances.A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice B S Patil observed that the PILs should not be used for individual grievances as the same is meant to serve a class of people. The court, however, gave liberty to the petitioner to go for alternative remedy as per law.

The observation came after the court dismissed a PIL challenging the alleged illegal construction of a building by the wife of former MLA Mohiuddin Bava in Mangaluru city. This PIL was filed by social worker Hanumath Kamath.In the petition, Kamath contended that the construction of a building on a site in Idya village by Bawa’s wife Nageena is illegal.

