PILs not for individual grievances: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court expressed displeasure over filing public interest litigations (PILs) for individual grievances.A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice B S Patil observed that the PILs should not be used for individual grievances as the same is meant to serve a class of people. The court, however, gave liberty to the petitioner to go for alternative remedy as per law.

The observation came after the court dismissed a PIL challenging the alleged illegal construction of a building by the wife of former MLA Mohiuddin Bava in Mangaluru city. This PIL was filed by social worker Hanumath Kamath.In the petition, Kamath contended that the construction of a building on a site in Idya village by Bawa’s wife Nageena is illegal.