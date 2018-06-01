Second-hand smoking is major cause of cardiovascular diseases, say doctors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a walkathon organised by the State Health and Family Welfare’s state Anti-Tobacco Cell and Smoke-Free Bengaluru from Anand Rao Circle to Freedom Park, health experts and participants stressed on the theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day observed on Thursday — “Tobacco Breaks Hearts.” The theme focuses on the impact tobacco has on cardiovascular health.

Effective and stringent implementation of smoke-free laws can go a long way in saving people from cardiovascular diseases and cancers, opined health experts and other medical fraternity. Renowned Cardiologists Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr Vijayalakshmi Balekundri, Dr Prathima Murthy, Head of De-addiction Centre at NIMHANS, Postmaster General Colonel Arvind Verma, M V Savithri, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, renowned oncologist from HCG hospital Dr Vishal Rao US were among those present.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty said, “Tobacco addiction starts at the age of 21, and if people, especially the youth, can resist the craving during this age, then it is unlikely to get addicted in future.”

Dr Vishal Rao US, Oncologist of Health Care Global (HCG) hospital and Member of High Power Committee on Tobacco Control, Government of Karnataka, said, “Second-hand smoking (SHS) is a major cause of cardiovascular diseases. HCG has partnered with the State government for effective implementation of Smoke-free City Campaign by sponsoring 5,000 ‘No Smoking' signages in eateries and restaurants across the city. Being a cancer hospital, we will also be participating in creating awareness about second-hand smoke exposure, thereby also reducing incidence of cardiovascular diseases.”

Dr Thriveni B S, Project Director, Smoke Free Bengaluru and Member, Task Force for Non Communicable Diseases Prevention, Government of Karnataka, said, "Smoke Free City initiative led by the World Health Organisation, focuses on creating awareness about harmful effects of second-hand smoking and reduction in smoking in public. There is a misunderstanding among many that second-hand smoking (SHS) is not harmful, but it is important to know that SHS is as harmful as active smoking. It is time people say 'No' to smoking in public places and at home as well."

Cancer survivor Nalini Sathyanarayana explained how she lost her voice due to exposure to passive smoking. "It is imminent for smoking in public to be curbed in public health interest," she said. Students from various medical institutions, representatives of various organisations and public participated in the programme.