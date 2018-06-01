Home Cities Bengaluru

TNIE and Ramaiah Hospital to hold free health camp

The New Indian Express in collaboration with Ramaiah Memorial Hospital is organising free health screening camp at its office premises on Friday for a variety of ailments.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The New Indian Express in collaboration with Ramaiah Memorial Hospital is organising free health screening camp at its office premises on Friday for a variety of ailments. The camp will have leading experts from three major medical institutions — MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Shankara Cancer Foundation, Dr SR Chandrashekar Institute of Speech and Hearing — to screen visitors. Dr Naresh Shetty, orthopaedic surgeon and president, MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, and Dr B S Srinath, Surgical Oncologist and Managing Trustee, Shankara Cancer Foundation, will be present.

The camp will begin at 9.30am and will go on till 3pm. Entry is free for the public for the event, which will be held at No. 1, Express Building on Queen's Road.

MS Ramaiah Hospital's orthopaedicians, general practitioners, dentists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists and dieticians will attend to visitors who wish to be screened. Shankara Cancer Foundation will provide cancer screening, while screening for hearing problems will be conducted by doctors from Dr SR Chandrashekar Institute of Speech and Hearing.

P Suresh Kumar, General Manager, Karnataka, The New Indian Express, said, "The camp is being held as a part of our corporate social responsibility. This is being done here for the first time at this scale."

For more details, the public may call 9886143555.

