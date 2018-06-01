TV anchor’s wife kills son, ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman, dejected after her husband died in a road accident, killed her 13-year-old son and tried to commit suicide by consuming acid. The incident took place in Someshwarnagar in Doddaballapura on Thursday morning. Her husband Chandan, a TV anchor, was killed in an accident near Davanagere a week ago.

Deceased boy Tushar was studying in seventh standard in a private school. Chandan's wife Meena, (38), is in critical condition in NIMHANS.

A senior police officer said, "Meena allegedly slit her son's throat and killed him and then consumed the acid kept to clean toilets. Around 7.45am, her elder brother Suresh came to pick up Tushar to drop him to school. He repeatedly knocked on the door and there was no response. So he broke open the door and found Meena lying unconscious, hugging her dead son. He alerted the Doddaballapura Town police before rushing her to a private hospital and then she was shifted to NIMHANS, where she is kept in the ICU.

Suresh was taking care of Meena after her husband's death.

Night before the incident, Meena's younger brother Rajesh was staying in her house. Early morning he left to his house in the nearby area. After he left, Meena locked the door from inside and allegedly killed Tushar before consuming acid. She has not left a suicide note.

Tushar's eyes were donated to a private eye bank and last rites were conducted in the evening. Doddaballapura police have filed a murder case against Meena and further investigations are on.