Two techies killed in separate road accidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two software engineers died in separate road accidents in Madiwala and Old Airport traffic police station limits on Wednesday night.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old employee of a private software firm was killed on the spot after a speeding truck crashed into his bike at Rupena Agrahara near Madiwala. The deceased is Karthik Kumar, a resident of Balepete on Avenue Road, who was working in Electronics City.

A senior police officer said the accident occurred around 11.30pm when he was returning home after work. A speeding truck which was being driven in a reckless manner crashed into his bike while trying to overtake Karthik, who was run over by the rear wheel of the truck.

Passersby rushed him to St. John's Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The truck driver fled the scene after the mishap.

In the second incident, a 32-year-old woman software engineer died after a speeding lorry hit her two wheeler on HAL off Old Airport Road.

The deceased is Poonam Thavu, a native of Delhi. She was working in a private firm in Marathahalli. She was residing in KR Puram for the last five years.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 11pm when she was returning home from work on her scooter. She was taking U-turn near Karthik Nagar when a speeding lorry heading towards Tin Factory rammed her scooter form behind and ran over her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The lorry driver has been arrested by Old Airport Traffic police.

