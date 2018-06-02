Band debutes with John Mayer’s tribute

Tania Thomas By

BENGALURU:If your favourite playlist consists of Your Body is a Wonderland, Gravity, Who Says and other such popular tracks by John Mayer, you might want to catch a live performance of these very songs by Nishant and the crimson mojo's band this weekend. This band has specifically come together to pay tribute to John Mayer and his songs. The singer of the band, Nishant Lama is a proud fan of the American musician, and has been wanting to do this for months. He says it's a hard task to find good musicians and he's found the right set of people who came together and formed this band with him.

"I'm a big fan of John Mayer and this is something I've really wanted to do for a long time. It's really hard finding good musicians to play. This year I thought I'll go all out and do it. I've found some people. And yes, we've come together and we're really looking forward to it and it's happening.

The drummer of the band says this performance is a sort-of-tribute to John Mayer. "This is like that one tribute band, that's just dedicated to him. This is a full-fleged John Mayer tribute band, and we're just sticking to John Mayer."

The legendary singer who has not stuck to a particular genre - has moved from pop, to blues, to country and back to pop again - has got his fans waiting for him to come and perform in the country, and the band aims towards catering to that audience. "I just want people to come and enjoy his songs. He's been around for a long time and he's put out a variety of songs. We'll be performing a mix of his songs which will include some of his famous numbers and also the ones that are not so famous, but we thought is a must to be performed. We will also be playing his latest song," adds the singer.

The idea was conceptualised by Nishant, and he says he was particular about the band members he had to select for this tribute."John Mayer's music is not really easy. The guitar parts are insane, they're not very easy to play. And the arrangement of the songs are not complicated per say, but to pull it off completely is a task in itself. So I needed people who could actually do this and know where this is coming from. This is not just a cover thing where we go and play a bunch of songs, I wanted to justify what John's actually put out there."

Nishant Lama (singer), Richard Abraham (drummer) and Dipankar Kharga (bassist) have performed together as a band before too. But this is the first time they would be putting up a show with Chandan Acharya (keyboard) and Legsang Sherpa (guitarist).

What: Nishant and the crimson mojo

Where: Take 5

When: June 3, 8 pm