Bengaluru underpasses reflect poor design

Waterlogging is common, with no proper drainage to let out water even after moderate rain.

Published: 02nd June 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Reflection of two-wheeler riders cast on rainwater-clogged underpass connecting Cunningham Road and Sankey Road in Bengaluru on Friday. | Pushkar V

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Crores of money have been spent on underpasses across the city, and yet many of them get waterlogged every monsoon, and things do not look any different this season either. Underpasses at Oaklipuram, near Cantonment Station, near KR Circle connecting Nrupatunga Rd, and at Doddanekundi junction are among many which get waterlogged after every rain even after a moderate one. The waterlogging also causes potholes to appear on the road below the underpass in many cases, which is exactly what has occurred at the underpass near Cantonment station.

“At the Sheshadripuram underpass, large rocks have been kept at the junction, and when water collects, they start floating, creating a dangerous situation for motorists,” said a motorist who was passing through the underpass.

The underpass connecting Cunningham Road and Sankey Road near Bangalore Golf Course is a case-in-point. Following rainfall in the night, a pool of water was present until afternoon the next day below the underpass, owing to leaks from a sewage pipeline and dripping of water from the bridge above it.
The extent of inundation at some underpasses is so much that they are a threat to lives. The underpass near Kino Theatre has gained notoriety for getting inundated without fail over the past decade. Last year, the water collected nearly drowned a bus and passengers had to be rescued. However, Assistant Executive Engineer of Gandhi Nagar ward Raju M said repair work undertaken at the underpass was complete, and no waterlogging would occur in this stretch anymore.Similarly, at Nayandahalli Junction, a video that went viral showed a woman who was forced to get out of her car which had begun to float in the collected water, and she was rescued by a policeman.

Former BBMP Chief Engineer (Storm Water Drains) Siddegowda said well-designed underpasses would not get waterlogged as they were always equipped with a drainage system. “The system is designed to collect water and release it downstream along the lower gradient. Underpasses where waterlogging occurs are have a bad design,” he said.

DS Rajashekar, President of Citizens’ Action Forum, said underpasses were being designed unscientifically, without taking into consideration the future requirements. “The gradients should be above the road level so that that water will not pass through them, there should be proper underground outlet pipes so that the water will percolate properly,” he said, and added that BBMP should take precautionary measures in this regard. “The major problem is when it rains both rainwater and drainage water mix leading to inundation and congestion of vehicles,”he added.

