CET results: Document verification process to begin from June 5

Candidates who want to pursue medical, dental or Indian Systems of Medicine to wait for NEET results, and those interested in Architecture, for NATA results.

Published: 02nd June 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tuhin Girinath celebrates his success with parents in Bengaluru on Friday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the results of Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 were announced on Friday, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will now hold the document verification process for eligible candidates from June 5.

The document verification will be held at 16 centres across the state and students can get their documents verified at the designated centres. There is also an option to get the revenue documents verified online.
However, the officials from higher education and medical education department mentioned that the entire admission process will be completed by August 18, including mop-up round and sending a list to the concerned affiliating authorities at central level.

Meanwhile, the candidates who wish to opt for medical and dental studies, and seats in the Indian Systems of Medicine and Ayurveda courses have to wait for the results of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. Even those who are willing to take the Architecture course must wait for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) scores.

With the NEET results yet to be announced, the department said that they will try to integrate schedules to the extent possible. “Based on the publication of NEET results, we will try and have the first round for medical following first round for engineering and second round for medical after the second round of engineering is completed,” said V Manjula, additional  chief secretary to the government department of medical education.

This will prevent engineering seats being left vacant after the announcement of NEET results. During CET 2017, after the announcement of NEET results, many engineering students surrendered their seats as a result after counselling.

Schedule
According to the schedule received by Central government, the first round of medical counselling needs to be conducted between June 25 and July 5,  while the entire counselling process for medical courses including the mop-up round should be done by August 18. Meanwhile, KEA authorities stated that they were mandated to complete at least one round of engineering counselling by end of June and August 15 is the last date by which students could be admitted against vacancies arising due to any reason. 

