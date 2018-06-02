Home Cities Bengaluru

Delivery boy dies after bike crashes into earthmover

A 28-year-old man died after his speeding bike crashed into an earthmover at the Metro construction site on Bannerghatta Road near Bilekahalli, on Thursday night.

Published: 02nd June 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 28-year-old man died after his speeding bike crashed into an earthmover at the Metro construction site on Bannerghatta Road near Bilekahalli, on Thursday night.The deceased is Susheel Kanchan, a native of Udupi. He was working as a food delivery boy with a private company and was residing alone in Doresanipalya near Bannerghatta Road from the last six years.

A senior police officer said, “The incident occurred around 11.30pm  when Susheel was heading towards Arakere to deliver food to a customer.At the Metro construction site, the earthmover operator was reversing the vehicle, and he had not turned on the indicators.

As there was no street light, Susheel rammed his bike into the earthmover. The driver fled the scene soon after the incident.”Passersby shifted Susheel to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
Mico Layout police are on the lookout for the earthmover operator and further investigations are on.

