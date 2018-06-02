Little girl appeals to Modi to ease Carmelaram railway gate problem

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An online video appeal by six-year-old Riyanshi Patnaik, tweeted by her father Deepankar Patnaik, has called for a solution to end the long wait at Carmelaram level crossing gate for vehicle riders, and it has become a topic of discussion on Twitter.

Deepankar posted his daughter's her appeal on his Twitter handle on Thursday (May 31) and tagged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and MP P C Mohan.

Addressing Narendra Modi, the student of St Patricks Academy in Sarjapur Road speaks of the 5-minute waiting time onward and 15 second waiting time when returning from school which makes her feel tired. "Please make a flyover or new road so that our bus can go through relaxedly (sic)," she says.

Responding to it, Patnaik says that though his daughter spoke of a very small waiting time, the fact is that children are made to wait for hours at this railway gate. "What a punishment to our kids!" he said.

The railway crossing is at a Y-intersection and cuts through Gunjur Road, Gunjur-Doddakanahalli Road and the road leading from Chikka Bellandur.

The Karnataka Rail Users Forum has retweeted it and forwarded it to the Chief Minister, the Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru and the General Manager of South Western Railway among others for action.

Another tweeter Amit Kumar has called upon those using the gate to go in for a silent protest to highlight the issue.