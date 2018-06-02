Results announced, but deadlock over fee structure, seat sharing continues

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 were announced on Friday, but the confusion over fee structure and seat sharing for undergraduate courses still continues. Officials of medical education and higher education department are yet to convene a meeting with private professional college managements to discuss the fee structure and seat sharing.

However, the principal secretary of the higher education department Rajkumar Khatri said, “We will soon start the discussion with private professional college managements and the fee structure and seat matrix should be out by June 15.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Fee Regulatory committee headed by Justice Shylendra Kumar has recommended 8% hike for undergraduate medical courses at private medical colleges. According to sources, similar hikes are likely to be proposed for engineering, dental and other professional courses as well.

But the fee regulatory committee’s report has triggered confused among the parties involved. If the fee recommended/fixed by the fee regulatory committee is implemented, then the state government and private medical/dental colleges cannot sign the consensual agreement as per Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations.

According to higher education and medical education department officials, in case the panel’s report is implemented, it will be put huge burden on students as the fee will be fixed equally for all students. Also there will not be any provision for seat sharing and the seat sharing will be on 50:50 basis as per MCI regulations.

MK Panduranga Setty, secretary, Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA), said, “The letter just mentions about medical fee and says 8% hike. There is no mention about engineering or dental courses. Even the officials concerned are not responding to our letters. We will wait for the government’s final decision.”

“If the fee regulatory committee order comes to effect, there will be uniform fee for all classes and categories,” said Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary of COMEDK.

Fee panel raises objection

The fee regulatory committee has raised objections over the consensual agreement signed by government with private colleges. It has also raised objections over the amendments brought to the Karnataka Profession educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Determination of of Fee) Act 2006 by the government.

More in store

The top five students in all streams will get free education. The candidates who have secured first five ranks in all the courses for which results were announced on Friday will get free education for entire course if they opt for a seat under KEA.