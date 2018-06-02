Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, mandatory radio-collared licence for dogs

In the next few days, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will make it mandatory for dog owners to get a dog licence — a radio collar with an embedded chip — failing which a hefty fine of `1,000.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the next few days, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will make it mandatory for dog owners to get a dog licence — a radio collar with an embedded chip — failing which a hefty fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) on Friday gave its nod for the BBMP to go ahead with streamlining the dog licensing system in Bengaluru. Now, the BBMP Commissioner only has to issue a public notice to implement the stringent rules, after which the city will be only the third in India after New Delhi and Chandigarh to have such a stringent licensing system for dog-owners.

The rules will also mandate dog owners or those taking their pets for a walk in public areas to clean up their dog's poop, failing which Rs 200 fine will be levied for first-time offence and it will be doubled on subsequent violations.

G Anand, BBMP Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) told The New Indian Express, "Under this, the number of dogs (pets) that an owner can own will be listed. It is just one for flat-dwellers and not more than three for individual house owners. One has to get the licence by paying a fee of Rs 110 every year. The owner has to get a radio collar on their own, which will have a chip. The chip, when read will have details of age, breed of the dog, and vaccination details.''

It will be now the dog owner's responsibility to carry a poop picker while they take their dogs out for walks. "Our officials will randomly visit roads, public places like parks and playgrounds and check the dog's license. Also, they will keep an eye on dogs dirtying public places. The penalty will be levied on the spot, like how the traffic police do,'' Anand said.

Dog licence will be issued at government veterinary hospitals, while at BBMP offices, the health inspectors will be authorised to do the same. For breeders, a separate license will be issued by the BBMP.

WHAT DOG LICENCE CHIP WILL HAVE
    A photograph of the dog
    Name of its breed
    Age of the dog
    Vaccination details
    Address of the dog
    Contact details of the owner
    Animal Birth Control details

PENALTY
Rs 1,000, if dog is not licensed
Rs 200, if poop not cleared, for subsequent offence, Rs 400

WHERE TO GET LICENCE
Veterinary doctors at government veterinary hospitals and health inspectors at BBMP offices will provide license

HOW MUCH
Rs 110 for licence as well as annual renewal

