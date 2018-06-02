The legacy desserts of Bengaluru

Veena Ramchandra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:If you are a 'dessertarian' who believes life is short and hence, you should eat desserts first, then dish up one of these luscious options. Veena Ramchandra finds out the most iconic and oldest spots where you can end your sweet tooth cravings

Lakeview Milk Bar

The city’s oldest ice cream parlour known for its legacy over eight decades, the Lakeview Milk Bar has been satisfying the sweet tooth of Bengalureans since 1930s. It was a Britisher James Meadow Charles who started it. The ice cream parlour sold only three flavours - vanilla, chocolate, strawberry - which were sold in carts around the city.

In 1947, when India got independence, the milk bar was sold to a 19-year-old college student Virajlal Jamandas for `2,000 back then. Anish Vakharia, Vrajlal’s grandson, says, "The first branch of Lakeview was situated opposite to the Ulsoor Lake, where currently stands the 1 MG Mall. The lake used to be clearly visible from the ice cream parlour, and thus my grandfather named it as the ‘Lakeview’."

The original 90’s menu has now been modified and includes varied flavours of sundaes, milkshakes along with pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, subs and cakes. Most preferred desserts are Blackforest special, Tuti Fruti special and Fruit Salad. Red Velvet Sundae and Waffles are few recent additions to their menu which also sell fast.

The milk bar opens by 10 am every morning and serves their menu till 1 am. Customers can enjoy their desserts in their cars as well as they provide 'service to the car' facility as well.

Sanjay Mehta, an IT professional recalls visiting the parlour as a kid with his parents in the midnight. "We used to come here after dinner sometimes. One of my all-time favourite has been their fruit salad but now, I like their waffles and brownie too," he says.

Vidhya Prasad, a housewife, says, "I love their ice creams and milkshakes and I like the blackforest cake with ice cream too. It's really good and I love their ambience and service."

Sreeraj Lassi Bar

With a history of over 40 years, Sreeraj Lassi bar is one of the most iconic spots on the city's food map. Abdu Rahiman who came from Kerala to Bengaluru in 1970 initially sold kulfis on the streets and later established Sreeraj Lassi in 1975 on Kasturba Road. After his demise, the legacy is being carried forward by his three sons. Abdu introduced falooda at the lassi bar, an assortment of vermicelli, tapioca pearls, sabza beenj (basil seeds) and dry fruits topped with kulfi.

There are 11 varieties of lassi priced between `30 and `70/. The seasonal lassi, popular among the customers, are Jewel Toned Strawberry Lassi and Mango Mirch Sharbhat. Sreeraj is also known for falooda ice cream, lychee with cream, fruit salad with jelly, special masthani and Sreeraj special ice cream. There are nine branches across Bengaluru in Kammanhalli, Kamraj Road, Shivajinagar, R.T.Nagar, Jayanagar, S.G.Palya, Malleswaram, Shantinagar. They have a branch in Dubai too.

Afzana, a 27-year-old school teacher, says she's a regular at Sreeraj Lassi Bar. "I have always tried their lassi and this time, I tried their fruit salad and badam milk. Both are really good and reasonable." Shankarappa, a BMTC driver, says he loves the lassi and fruit juices there. "I’ve known this palace for years and its right opposite to my depot. My kids also love their kulfi and lassi. I occasionally take them home as well," he says.

Richie Rich

Started in 1989, Richie Rich has 200 varieties of sundaes, along with juices, shakes and snacks. The manager Shah says, "Since there are many varieties, it’s difficult for new customers to pick one. They take about 15 to 20 minutes to order or ask us for suggestions. A sundae called Elvis Presley, also known as Richie Rich Special is the fast selling dessert here." It is a combination of vanilla ice cream, fruits such as mango, lychee and kiwi, and dry fruits. Drunken Monkey, Gudbud, Darling Duck and Chocolate Fudge are few other popular desserts. They have branches on St Marks Road and Kumarakrupa Road near Shivananda Circle.

They are open from 9 am to 1 am. It was started, keeping children in mind as Richie Rich was a favourite character then in the 1990s.

Varun Mehta, an IT professional, regularly orders Elivs Presely. "It is delicious. I also like their chaats such as Pav Baji and Masala Puri," he says. Nishanth S, a college student, feels it is also a good place to hangout with friends. "Their service is good and quick."