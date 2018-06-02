‘Tough as an indie artist in the country’

Pragya Dwivedi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Making his own music since the past seven years, Ketan Bhairat is better known by his stage name Oceantied. As a Bengalurean, Ketan started off with a band called 'Until We Last' and consequently he has been focusing on making his solo career. He released his debut album called Tribes in December 2016. He is also a producer and a DJ and has been doing a lot of events in and around Bengaluru.

He introduces himself as an Electronic Music Producer and says that producing music and DJing are two completely different fields. "In production I am actually making my own music and when it comes to DJing I am also playing other artists's music and songs that I like and that's more of a mixture," says the 25-year-old musician.

As an upcoming musician, one of the biggest challenges he faces in the industry is to make enough money to keep reinvesting into his projects. "A lot of time is spent running behind the promoters to get paid just as it is with any other freelancing job. It is still quite a struggle to become a full time musician in India, but it’s possible,” says Ketan.

Since his teenage years he has been recording and managing the music he would earlier produce with his band. It is this habit that inspired him to take up the production of music. It pushed him towards being a solo artist and hence he coined the name Oceantied for himself. Recalling an incident that gave rise to the name, he says, "Once when I was in Goa for a trip, I got caught in a current while swimming and the experience of being tied in the waves led to the idea of the name. Hence I kept the name as my identity."

This weekend he will be teaming up with Flava D, an international artist for a gig. "I wont be focusing on any specific music genre for the event because the way I play music is always different and I try to keep it fresh so I will prepare accordingly."

He says he makes an effort to introduce people to different kinds of music, "I always try to connect with the audience and make the show a memorable one. By playing a few tracks initially I get an idea as to what is their taste, also I mix it with some of my own tracks and most of the time it works out pretty well."

Oceantied will be performing at Fandom Gilly's Redefined on June 2.