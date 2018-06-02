Vasishta Simha’s rap song makes math easy and fun

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Are you one of those who is always tense when mathematics exams are around the corner. How about listening to this rap song?

Pradeep Doddaiah, a skills trainer has written a rap song Oh God! Nange engineer aagu dreamu... that weaves various theories in algebra and trigonometry into clever word play. An engineering student with an MBA degree from London, Pradeep trains more than a lakh engineering students every year using such unique methods.

"In exams, failure is common especially when it comes to mathematics. Remembering formulae is the toughest thing. This rap is to brush up all things you have learnt. A sort of a last minute revision rap," he adds.

Giving voice to this rap song is Vasishta Simha, an actor and singer who is famous for his baritone voice. A group of 300 engineering students have also participated in making this rap possible. The actor has also acted in the music video along with Pradeep. "The music has been composed by engineering students Siddarth, Suresh and Sajay RS and has been mastered by music director Gurukiran. The song took six months to make. We also got the technical support from the team of Kalachakra, Vasishta's upcoming film," he says. Pradeep's previous work are have been collaborations with Retro to Metro like a tribute mashup of all Kannada stars. Having struggled through mathematics exams himself, he understands the plight of engineers. "The song sits in one's head very easily. If there is one subject, an engineering student has failed, it will be mathematics. There are many instances where students go blank but if it is a song, then chances are you will get back the formula," says Pradeep, who came out with the song after a survey of around one lakh engineering students.

Though the main lines of this song is in Kannada, the rest of the song is a mixture of formulas and melodies, "Education can be simplified, if you learn at your convenience. A lot of students can actually pass this way. I feel it is also an alternative and better at learning rather than dropping out," he adds.

Pradeep's next will be an SSLC Kannada medium song, which might come out this year.