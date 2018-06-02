Home Cities Bengaluru

Vasishta Simha’s rap song makes math easy and fun

Are you one of those who is always tense when mathematics exams are around the corner. How about listening to this rap song?  

Published: 02nd June 2018 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Are you one of those who is always tense when mathematics exams are around the corner. How about listening to this rap song?  
Pradeep Doddaiah, a skills trainer has written a rap song Oh God! Nange engineer aagu dreamu... that weaves various theories in algebra and trigonometry into clever word play. An engineering student with an MBA degree from London, Pradeep trains more than a lakh engineering students every year using such unique methods.

"In exams, failure is common especially when it comes to mathematics. Remembering formulae is the toughest thing. This rap is to brush up all things you have learnt. A sort of a last minute revision rap," he adds.

Giving voice to this rap song is Vasishta Simha, an actor and singer who is famous for his baritone voice. A group of 300 engineering students have also participated in making this rap possible. The actor has also acted in the music video along with Pradeep. "The music has been composed by engineering students Siddarth, Suresh and Sajay RS and has been mastered by music director Gurukiran. The song took six months to make. We also got the technical support from the team of Kalachakra, Vasishta's upcoming film," he says. Pradeep's previous work are have been collaborations with Retro to Metro like a tribute mashup of all Kannada stars. Having struggled through mathematics exams himself, he understands the plight of engineers. "The song sits in one's head very easily. If there is one subject, an engineering student has failed, it will be mathematics. There are many instances where students go blank but if it is a song, then chances are you will get back the formula," says Pradeep, who came out with the song after a survey of around one lakh engineering students.

Though the main lines of this song is in Kannada, the rest of the song is a mixture of formulas and melodies, "Education can be simplified, if you learn at your convenience. A lot of students can actually pass this way. I feel it is also an alternative and better at learning rather than dropping out," he adds.
Pradeep's next will be an SSLC Kannada medium song, which might come out this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence