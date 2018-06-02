Wall collapse on shed in Bengaluru claims one life, three injured 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pre-monsoon showers in city claimed the life of a 26-year-old daily wager as late-night rain led wall to collapse on a shed. One was killed on the spot while three of his family sustained injuries. The incident took place in CK Achchukattu near Basavanagudi in South Bengaluru on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahantesh, a native of Chincholi in Kalaburagi district. They were living in a shed at ITI Layout and working in an under construction site.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 1.45 am when the wall adjacent to an under construction site fell on a shed where five of a family were residing. Mahantesh was killed on the spot as he was caught under debris and his wife Parvathi, (22), and their relatives Sharanappa, (34) and Shobha, (27) were rushed to Victoria hospital for treatment. The fire and emergency personnel were alerted about the incident and after removing debris the body was recovered in the early morning. The heavy rain caused the mishap and the wall was not too old.

Goutham, (19), who escaped with minor injuries said, "We five slept in the shed after dinner and there was water logging inside the site. Around midnight the wall collapsed and I ran way from the shed by taking my mobile which was kept for charging. I started screaming coming out from the shed and the residents rushed for help and injured were taken to the hospital. My sister Parvathi married Mahantesh just a year ago and we all came for work".

"The construction site belongs to Chitti Babu, a localite and the mason Mahesh Babu had built the shed which is unfit to stay. A case has been filed against them and further investigations are on", CK Achchukattu police said.