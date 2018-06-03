Bengaluru: Head constable dies in mishap

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old head constable, attached to Vyalikaval police station, was run over by a speeding private bus on Hebbal flyover on Saturday evening.

The deceased, Dayanada V R, was a resident of Vadarahalli. Police said that the incident occurred around 7.30 pm when Dayanada was heading towards the police station after finishing duty. An over-speeding bus hit his bike from behind and Dayanand was tossed in air. He died on the spot. Passersby alerted Hebbal traffic police who shifted the body for postmortem. Traffic was thrown out of gear on the flyover for a while.