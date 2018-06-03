Home Cities Bengaluru

Fish lovers sulk as prices touch a new high

The onset of monsoon in the city has led to dejection among fish lovers as prices of all popular varieties have skyrocketed leaving residents with no option but to shell out extra money in order.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The onset of monsoon in the city has led to dejection among fish lovers as prices of all popular varieties have skyrocketed leaving residents with no option but to shell out extra money in order to enjoy their favourite fish delicacies. Varieties of fish that have witnessed a surge in price include the seer fish (Surma) which now costs around `1200, white pomfret costing `1,000 - 1,200, Indian salmon priced between `700 - `750 and some other popular types.

According to fish stall owners, this is a normal occurrence every year as prices increase due to lesser availability of fish. “Fish breed during this time and the demand is high but supply goes down as fishing is prohibited in the breeding season,” said Syed Azhar, a stall owner in Ulsoor. Another stall owner said that the banning fishing activities across the Mangaluru coastline due to rough seas during the onset of monsoon was also a major cause for the rise in prices. “Generally, fishes reach Bengaluru from Goa, Odisha, Kerala, Mangaluru and Chennai, but the supply from the Mangaluru coastline has stopped due to rough weather. This has considerably affected business,” said Yusuf Sherrif, from Galaxy fish stall in Richmond time.

As a result, the sale of fishes, which normally is brisk through the year, has almost stalled. “The prices of seer fish have almost doubled. Not many are willing to buy at these rates, so our sales have reduced. The prices of seawater fishes are fluctuating daily due to the reduced availability,” he added. Prices of freshwater fish are stable.

Chandran, a fish stall owner from Yeshwanthpur fish market, said that the fish supply decreased due to monsoon and a trolling ban in Kerala and Mangalore region. Since the trolling ban is active for the next 45 days in places such as Kerala and Mangaluru, the price of fishes are not expected to come down any time soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
monsoon fish

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 