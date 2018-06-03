Free bus pass for students unlikely this yr

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Free bus passes for students, announced by former chief minister Siddaramaiah last year in his budget speech, are unlikely to see the light of day this year as the finance department is yet to approve funds.According to sources in the state transport department, they have not received any communication so far about the implementation of the scheme. An official source from the transport department told The New Sunday Express, “Under the proposed scheme we were supposed to cover at least 20 lakh students across the state. It would cost around `629 crore to provide free bus passes to them. So far there is no communication from the government or the finance department.”

In the meantime, schools and colleges have reopened after summer vacation and fresh admissions for pre-university and undergraduate courses have already begun. “I got admission for a BSc course in a college located at KR Circle and I need to travel all the way from Devanahalli. Since there is no information about free bus passes for students, I am forced to buy regular passes,” a student said.

The transport department is unwilling to absorb the losses without government support. B Basavaraju, principal secretary, state transport department, said: “The final decision is not yet taken as the scheme was announced by the previous government.”“It was a scheme announced by the earlier government and it is not clear if the new government will continue that scheme. So, it cannot be said if the passes will be issued for free,” a senior official of the department said.

Free pass for students across the state was one of the long-pending demands of student organisations and it was finally addressed in Siddarammaiah’s budget 2018-19. But, now the implementation is unlikely.

The free bus pass scheme announced was for all students across the state from primary to post-graduate level. Presently, the passes have been given at concessional rates where students have to pay the prescribed amount to get the bus pass to reach their schools and colleges using KSRTC and BMTC buses.

As per the transport department’s estimation based on the passes issued during 2017-18 academic year, over 19.60 lakh students are eligible to get the benefit of this scheme.