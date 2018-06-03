Kannada activists demand ban on Rajini’s Kaala release

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of pro-Kannada activists staged a protest in front of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce demanding a ban on the release of the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala as he supported the creation of the Cauvery Management Board. The High Grounds police took the protesters into preventive custody as they tried to block Shivananda Circle road.

Praveen Shetty, state president of Karnataka Rakshna Vedike, said, “The protest began at 11 am and continued till 12.30pm. During the protest, we demanded that the chamber strictly ban Kaala across the state. We have also issued a warning to film distributors and theatre owners against releasing the movie”.

“The Cauvery Management Board was supported by Rajinikanth and it is his clear intention to politicise it. We will continue our protest till we get justice in the Cauvery issue. The request letter has been given to the film chamber and all pro-Kannada organisations have condemned Rajinikanth’s appeal to the Centre to implement the Supreme Court’s order on constituting Cauvery water management board.” Shetty added.