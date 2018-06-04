Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail employees' indefinite strike deferred as HC refers matter to government

The matter was heard by the Karnataka High Court even as bilateral talks between the BMRCL management and the union members failed.

Published: 04th June 2018

Bangalore Metro

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proposed indefinite strike by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Employees from tonight has been deferred as the Karnataka High Court on Monday suggested the State Government to take note of the issue and hold negotiations with the BMRCL and its employees union. The matter was heard by the court even as bilateral talks between the BMRCL management and the union members failed. 

Directing the Chief Secretary to fix a date and invite the representatives of BMRCL and it's employees union before June 8, Justice AS Bopanna ordered the Chief Secretary to take note of the demands of the employees and the stand of the BMRCL in the meeting and further negotiate the issue with them before June 18.

The court issued this direction, saying that the issue is involving the public interest.

On the other hand, the court said either the BMRCL or it's Union should not precipitate the matter and take coercive action against each of them. Therefore, there will be no strike by employees or the action against them by BMRCL till June 18, 2018 and the matter be heard by the court on June 19.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain said, “We have always maintained that the public should not be put to any inconvenience. It is good the court has ordered so.”

If not a final report, atleast an interim report needs to be submitted to the court by June 18, he added

BMRC Bangalore Metro Rail

