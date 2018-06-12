Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Be yourself, and you will always be in style’

l    Sandalwood’s most sought-after fashion designer and stylist Tejaswini Kranti, during a tete-a-tete with 
City Express, shares a thing or two about chasing our goals and creating our own Cinderella stories

Published: 12th June 2018 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2018 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

By lSridevi S
Express News Service

BENGALURU : For Tejaswini Kranti, working in fashion was fate. She only took up fashion designing because she could not finish her PUC, but fate had different plans for her. Married at 21 with a baby at 22, Tejaswini, fondly known as Teju, made her dream debut by styling Sudeep for Hebbuli last year. A year later, there is no looking back for her.

While she has already bagged two big projects this year – Rustom and Natasarvabhouma, she is finalising three more big productions. Some of the celebs she styles include Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, Dhananjay, Sruti Hariharan, Shraddha Srinath, Rachita Ram, Vasista Simha, Manvita Harish, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyukta Hornad, Hitha Chandrashekar and Anupama Gowda. Experts:

Tell us about your journey, how did you get into fashion?
It was all an accident. I was a mother at 22, and one day, it hit me hard that my life would end like this if I don’t take a bold step now. That’s when I took to fashion designing, because that was the only thing I knew. My husband Kranti was with me through every step — he was the one who pushed me to take it up. That’s how Kalasthree boutique was born, which gradually paved my way to the industry.

How did you become a stylist?
I was just a fashion designer until I met actress Hita (Chandrashekar) for coffee. Out of the blue, she asked me to style her and that’s when I started learning the styling concept, the nuances and requirements. When I made my debut with Hebbuli, I was confused. Sudeep sir literally sat next to me and helped me figure it all out. If not for his patience, and Hita of course, I wouldn’t be here at all.

What has been the most memorable moment of your career, so far?
When Samyukta (Hornad) took my work to Filmfare a few years ago. She was asked to wear a ‘well-known designer label’ because nobody knows me. But she chose to flaunt my design. And Shraddha (Srinath) took my work to New York for her U-Turn shows. She wore my designs for all seven days there. I consider Hita, Samyukta, Shraddha and Rachita Ram as four pillars who helped me build my career.

What’s your fashion statement?
Be yourself and you will always be in style — don’t try to fit in. There is nothing as fashionable as being comfortable in your own skin, wearing clothes that you are comfortable in, and yes, never forget to wear and smile.

How do you choose what looks work for each client?
Three basics of styling: body type, profession and personal interest. When all these are considered and reflected in design, it just lifts up any individual. So I personally get to know a client before I style them.

What is the biggest misconception people not working in your field have about your job?
The first thing is, people always judge us. They expect us to be always dressed up and flaunt the latest fashion. But that’s not how it is supposed to be. As mentioned before, style is what you are comfortable in. Also, many people think we style only celebrities. Everyone who walks into my boutique is a celebrity to me.

What challenges do you face as a stylist?
I wouldn’t say it is a challenge, but there are a lot of people who believe in getting designers and stylists from other industries for films and photoshoots. They don’t understand the local flavour, and we, on the other hand, can give a perfect blend of fashion and culture through our designs. We are not threatened, but we are appalled that our own people don’t recognise us. 

If you could give anyone a makeover, who would it be?
Priyamani. I would love to give her a makeover because she can carry everything so gracefully.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp