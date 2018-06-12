‘Be yourself, and you will always be in style’

lSridevi S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : For Tejaswini Kranti, working in fashion was fate. She only took up fashion designing because she could not finish her PUC, but fate had different plans for her. Married at 21 with a baby at 22, Tejaswini, fondly known as Teju, made her dream debut by styling Sudeep for Hebbuli last year. A year later, there is no looking back for her.

While she has already bagged two big projects this year – Rustom and Natasarvabhouma, she is finalising three more big productions. Some of the celebs she styles include Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, Dhananjay, Sruti Hariharan, Shraddha Srinath, Rachita Ram, Vasista Simha, Manvita Harish, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyukta Hornad, Hitha Chandrashekar and Anupama Gowda. Experts:

Tell us about your journey, how did you get into fashion?

It was all an accident. I was a mother at 22, and one day, it hit me hard that my life would end like this if I don’t take a bold step now. That’s when I took to fashion designing, because that was the only thing I knew. My husband Kranti was with me through every step — he was the one who pushed me to take it up. That’s how Kalasthree boutique was born, which gradually paved my way to the industry.

How did you become a stylist?

I was just a fashion designer until I met actress Hita (Chandrashekar) for coffee. Out of the blue, she asked me to style her and that’s when I started learning the styling concept, the nuances and requirements. When I made my debut with Hebbuli, I was confused. Sudeep sir literally sat next to me and helped me figure it all out. If not for his patience, and Hita of course, I wouldn’t be here at all.

What has been the most memorable moment of your career, so far?

When Samyukta (Hornad) took my work to Filmfare a few years ago. She was asked to wear a ‘well-known designer label’ because nobody knows me. But she chose to flaunt my design. And Shraddha (Srinath) took my work to New York for her U-Turn shows. She wore my designs for all seven days there. I consider Hita, Samyukta, Shraddha and Rachita Ram as four pillars who helped me build my career.

What’s your fashion statement?

Be yourself and you will always be in style — don’t try to fit in. There is nothing as fashionable as being comfortable in your own skin, wearing clothes that you are comfortable in, and yes, never forget to wear and smile.

How do you choose what looks work for each client?

Three basics of styling: body type, profession and personal interest. When all these are considered and reflected in design, it just lifts up any individual. So I personally get to know a client before I style them.

What is the biggest misconception people not working in your field have about your job?

The first thing is, people always judge us. They expect us to be always dressed up and flaunt the latest fashion. But that’s not how it is supposed to be. As mentioned before, style is what you are comfortable in. Also, many people think we style only celebrities. Everyone who walks into my boutique is a celebrity to me.

What challenges do you face as a stylist?

I wouldn’t say it is a challenge, but there are a lot of people who believe in getting designers and stylists from other industries for films and photoshoots. They don’t understand the local flavour, and we, on the other hand, can give a perfect blend of fashion and culture through our designs. We are not threatened, but we are appalled that our own people don’t recognise us.

If you could give anyone a makeover, who would it be?

Priyamani. I would love to give her a makeover because she can carry everything so gracefully.