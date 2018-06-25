Home Cities Bengaluru

Retired Bengaluru IAS officer aims to demystify UPSC exams

The UPSC Civil Services Examination has been made into something mystical, beyond the reach of the ordinary mortal. 

People attend a session by former IAS officer, Sunil Oberoi. Quite a few sessions have been held so far

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The UPSC Civil Services Examination has been made into something mystical, beyond the reach of the ordinary mortal. A hype of the ‘unattainable’ civil services exam has created a perception that, without particular coaching or relying on a certain book, an aspirant will fail to scrape through. Sunil Oberoi, IAS officer of 1984 batch is on a mission to demystify what is touted to be one of the most difficult exams in the world.

“Human beings do pass these exams, don’t they? What is so special about it? A mass hysteria or blackmail has been created especially by coaching institutes. They con the aspirants into believing that, if they don’t do, as they say, they won’t pass the civil services. I want to make this a simple affair,” says Sunil Oberoi, who urges youngsters to cut through the noise and think independently.

Sure, coaching institutes help to the extent of meeting like-minded people and obtaining study material, he agrees. However, he adds, "In my time, there were hardly any institutes. My colleagues and I fared just fine. In fact, prior to 2013, the exams were more complex. I don’t have anything against coaching. Take it out of choice but not out of fear."

Sunil Oberoi conducts informal talks with UPSC takers to spread awareness and has noticed a common narrative run through the anxious crowd.

“Sir, we have been told that if we don’t study 20 hours a day, we won’t make it. Unless we study this guidebook, we have no hope of passing,” are sentences Sunil often hears, and he says, “I am sick of hearing this! Institutes charge exorbitant fees and I meet middle class and below middle-class families, selling belongings to fund their child’s coaching. It is ethically wrong to say, ‘without us, you can’t do it’.”

What or rather, who misleads the current generation of UPSC takers according to Sunil are self-proclaimed experts.

He attributes one of the causes to be any person with an internet connection, giving out advice at a price. He believes it a dangerous trend for toppers of past years, publishing advice in collaboration with institutes as if it were the ‘dose of universal truth’.

“Services had some dignity in our time. Toppers sell their soul and behave as if they have reached the moon, for passing the exam. They have mastered the fine art of staying in the limelight and confused youngsters get their brains hijacked!” he insists. Referring to two IAS toppers who got married and their wedding, personal life and progress in training got covered as sensational news, he says that the media also has a role a role to play here.

“People in the academy get married to each other all the time and we all undergo training. What’s the news here? IAS officers used to be known for quietly doing work,” he questions.

Using his personal experiences of passing the civil services on the first attempt at the age of 22, with anecdotes of his colleagues faring comfortably, he addresses aspirants in association with Dialogues Cafe, Koramangala. The now-retired IAS officer has served with the Government of India, UNDP and Department of Personnel and Training, international projects, worked in reforms and training, as a Magistrate, Secretariat and more.

A session with Sunil Oberoi will take place on June 30 and July 7 at the Dialogues Cafe in Koramangala. Tickets are priced at Rs.150,

