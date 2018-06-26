Six-car train wins hearts on its first-weekday run

Ramu R By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The June 22-launched six-car Metro train had its first-weekday full-commercial run on Monday, testing the peak hour crowd in the morning and evening and came out with flying colours offering more space and convenience to commuters.

Although just one train is currently plying every 10 minutes between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road stations (Purple Line), those who were able to catch the six-car train felt lucky to be able to do so, adding an enjoyable experience on the way to and fro from work, school or college.

Inside the train, senior citizens, women, children, and office-goers sat comfortably and seemed to be actually enjoying the ride despite the normal Monday blues unlike in the three-car trains which usually saw space-starved frustrated commuters standing glued to the doors.“The crowd seems reduced, more space is available for people to sit or stand and if Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) makes all the trains six-car ones it would be convenient for commuters during peak hours,” said Deepak K B, a senior assistant working in the Revenue Department.

“The Purple Line, during peak hours, is filled with people and it is very difficult for passengers to board/de-board the train ... more six-coach trains should run during peak hours,” he added.

The six-car train also has an exclusive compartment reserved for women. Deeksha K, senior front-end developer, who takes the Namma Metro service from Mahalakshmi Layout to Ulsoor, said, “More people can sit comfortably in the six-car train, whereas in the regular (3-car) trains we are constantly pushed by fellow passengers owing to lack of space.”

A few women passengers, however, said more coaches should be reserved for women during peak hours. “This is a step in the right direction as it helps reduce the crowd. But for ladies, at least three coaches are required,” said Suma Lani, a social worker.

Some commuters felt that the frequency of the six-car train should be increased until more such trains are added. “During peak hours, the frequency of the Green Line should be at least eight minutes, whereas the frequency of Purple Line should be five minutes as it is generally crowded,” said Swapna Sagar Pradhan, an IT employee, travelling from Yelachenahalli to Baiyappanahalli.

Karthik M V, a Chartered Accountancy student, said, “The crowd in the train is better compared to three-car trains, but still the train needs to run more frequently to manage the peak hour rush.” Although some passengers felt all metro trains should be converted to six-car ones and the frequency should be improved, they were at a consensus on Namma Metro’s latest offering.