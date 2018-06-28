Providing a steady ground to startups 

K Rathna By

BENGALURU: A new startup enabling organisation aptly named, ‘GroundUp’, which started three months ago in Mysuru, plans to enable upcoming startups and innovators to address the problems they face in the industry and society. Involving multiple stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, GroundUp plans to provide the necessary services to new ventures. The stakeholders that help co-create value for each other include industries, public agencies, civic bodies, innovators, startups, educational institutions, industry and trade representative bodies and media.

GroundUp will provide the required services like registration, finance, marketing and many more, which will help startups to focus on their core competencies. Be it a product, technology or service, GroundUp will work through the ecosystem players to device the challenges and the price that the startups are willing to pay. With this, the startups and the innovators will be able to build a business that has a market and a revenue stream in it.

One of the most important aspects of startup journey is, identifying the right challenges to address the right price point. Also, there are costly mistakes that startups end up making on their initial journey. GroundUp provides a unique network model with a combination of innovation and problem-solving mechanism.

A city-based startup mentor, BN Pramodh is the founder of GroundUp.

He is also a core Team Member of Sobus Insight Forum, a Social Impact Incubator and Accelerator in Bengaluru. Pramodh noted that there were many good startup ideas and products, which could make a great impact on society. He says, “From health to agriculture, there are startups adopting machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, Robotics, virtual reality and many such advanced technologies to solve the problems being faced by many sectors.” He also says that a few of these ideas have the potential to become great companies through the enabling ecosystem.

“Since we do not need huge investments, I have started without much fanfare. Going forward, there are lots of schemes and funds available for building such eco-systems, and we will be exploring all the options. Though we are focused on startup and innovation ecosystem as an enabler, the larger audience of industries, civic agencies and several other participants are an integral part of this. We will fine-tune this going forward and have plans to extend the services to Tier I and Tier III cities,” he adds.

His advice to budding startups: “Many wannabe entrepreneurs and youngsters are starting off on the wrong foot. My suggestion is, before thinking of the business plan and getting funds, build the product and validate with customers.”

“Though engineering students from Mysore are coming out with some innovations, I did not find any startups during the evaluation and was disappointed as such talent was not getting it’s due. I have decided to work with these students, faculty, individuals and institutions to see that they don’t miss out on any such opportunities in the future. I am keen to connect with students, faculty and institutions who need assistance,” he adds.

Pramodh, who had participated in AICTE for the mentorship programme held for startups by AICTE in New Delhi on June 25 and 26, says: “AICTE’s Student Startup policy intends to guide institutions to promote student-driven innovations and startups in academia by developing an ideal entrepreneurial ecosystem in partnership with technical institutions and all other ecosystem enablers.”