Reduce buffer zone around lakes: Bengaluru Councillors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several ward councillors have voiced their support to reduce buffer zones around lakes to 30 metres, saying it would help in land transactions near the water bodies. They were speaking at a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council meeting held here on Thursday.

The leader of opposition Padmanabha Reddy said while the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s directions stipulated 75 metres as a buffer zone around lakes, where no construction would be allowed, the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act stipulated a buffer zone of 30 metres. He said this was creating confusion among property owners whose properties were within 30-75 metres of lakes. Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the issue would have to be taken up with the NGT.

Explanation sought on missing garbage vehicles

Joint Commissioner (Health) Sarfaraz Khan offered an explanation regarding media reports stating that the BBMP had lost track of 100 compactors and 3,500 autos for transferring garbage. He said last year, an internal mobile app called ‘Auto Tipper’ was developed to keep track of the vehicles and said it was possible not all drivers had downloaded the app. He said after the report on the vehicles being missing was published, about 700 people had downloaded the app.