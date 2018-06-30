Bengaluru Cops exhibit their artistic streak at the Khaki Chronicles 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Who would have known that police personnels who deal with crime, murder and all things gory, could have a softer side to them? The exhibition at the Reves Art Gallery this weekend, stands proof of how these toughened cops can also have an artistic streak to them.

The gallery named Khaki Chronicles, is displaying photographs, paintings and installations by 19 policemen of Karnataka. Most of these policemen at the exhibition are showcasing their work for the first time on this scale.

K R Manjunath, head constable at the Kodagu District Reserve Police, makes paper collage on canvas. He has been doing this for 20 years. He has participated in many exhibitions and competitions to showcase his work. Talking about this interest and how different it is from his profession, he says,”My job requires a lot of time and effort. Almost the entire day goes in this. So, whenever I get some free time between work, I make it a point to make some collages. I feel relaxed.”

Rajini Rekha, the curator of the event who is also the founder of Reeves Art Gallery, says that the police department themselves suggested the art event for artists from the police department. “Once we initiated the process, by word of mouth the idea spread, and everyone wanted to participate. We got to know there are many artists in the department, so we planned an exclusive show for the whole Karnataka Police,” she adds.

Irrespective of rank or position, police personnel from different parts of Karnataka have displayed their work. The opportunity helps boost the confidence of these lesser-known artists. As Rajini puts it, “They have come down with their families and are planning to set up here for four days and interact with the public.”

Malatesh Nayak, a sub-inspector in Shivamogga, is an avid photographer. He developed an interest in photography three years ago and says it is a great stress buster. Talking about his experience at the art show, he says, “I think it is a great opportunity for someone like me to showcase my work. Around 70 artworks will be on display and 19 policemen have participated.”

When asked if he would choose photography given a choice, he says, “By profession, I am a police personnel. So, whenever I go out for work and get drained out due to my work, I turn to photography. I, however, come nowhere close to a professional photographer.”

Rajini says that the experience has been exhilarating for her too. She hasn’t curated an exhibition for such a department before. She says, “ It’s nice to have a creative engagement, especially in a serious department like the police. They are known for their tough jobs, so finding a soft corner and knowing their fantasy for creativity was really very nice.”

Prior to this, the gallery has held similar exhibitions for doctors and women entrepreneurs. “We keep promoting art and artists from various professions, besides the regular contemporary artists’ show,” says the curator.

Go here

What: Khaki Chronicles

Where: Reves Art Gallery

When: From June 28 to July 1