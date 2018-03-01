BENGALURU: With pollution levels on the rise in the city, most vulnerable to its affects are those who are in the midst of it all. The traffic police, for most part, spend their days in the middle of busy intersections and vehicle-chocked lanes. Rajkumar Dugar, an IT professional and resident of Vasanthnagar, felt the need to take some action and help them.

“The biggest issue in Bengaluru is the traffic and the amount of pollution. The traffic police work outdoors most of the time, in busy junctions, despite the weather. Pollution affects them the most,” he says. He approached R Girish, MD of Clear Nasal, who agreed to take his product to where it was needed the most. Clear Nasal is a rinse that washes irritants, impurities and excess mucus out of your nose. “This is the need of the hour. These men and women are the ones who are affected first. Masks give you only temporary relief,” says Girish.

Keeping that in mind, the duo took the product and distributed the same at the High Grounds Traffic Police Station on Race Course Road on February 27. “This station handles most of the busy areas in the city,” adds Rajkumar. Each policemen was given a Clear Nasal kit, along with a demonstration on how to use the product. “We appreciate their concern. Health-related issues due to pollution are on the rise. This initiative addresses a concern many of us face on a daily basis,” says inspector MY Dayanad.

The kit consists of a unique bottle with a cap that acts as a device to use the formulated solution, along with 10 sachets of the formula.“We give them the bottle device along with 10 sachets, which when over, they can keep purchasing for a nominal price at any pharmacy. It’s not a lifetime remedy. It’s a solution that will help them get through each day.” says Girish.

The team plans on taking the kit to other stations after getting feedback about the product. “After two weeks, we will see the response and then move ahead to other stations. We do want this to have a wide reach,” concludes Rajkumar.