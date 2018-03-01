BENGALURU: Two Kannada organisations battling for supremacy within Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is rankling its employees.One association that was initiated by the employees and backed by the union commenced in December 2017 and a management-backed one is now recruiting members too.

Metro employees received a circular last week from the management stating that a sum of `10 would be deducted every month from their salaries towards a Kannada organisation put in place by them.

An employee told The New Indian Express, “The official communication told us that those not willing to be a part of this organisation need to convey that in writing and the deduction will not take place from their salaries.”

While this small sum is not the issue, employees feel the management had no right to deduct their contribution by default and put the responsibility of opting out of it on them. Nearly 900 out of the 1,200 employees on the payroll of BMRCL are already members of the ‘Kannada Sangha’ started by the employees with strong backing from the Banglaore Metro Rail Employees Union (BMREU).

“What is the need to have another Kannada organisation within the same concern by the management when we are already part of one association? Our Sangha is well in place. So why start another one?” another employee queried. Both groups though have asked for a sum of `10 as monthly membership fee.

BMREU vice president Suryanarayana Murthy says, “We are backing this employee-run organisation which has been registered with the Co-operative Society and we have informed the Karnataka Development Authority (KDA) too about its formation.”

The contribution is collected in person from the staff for the organisation the last three months, he said. While he said most employees wanted to be part of the Union-backed group, some employees are yet to respond to the circular as they were waiting for the issue to get sorted out.