BENGALURU: Eyeing the assembly polls, the BBMP on Wednesday presented the 2018-19 budget with an outlay Rs 9326.87 crore to cheer targeted voters, but without providing for better infrastructure. The BBMP which is known for financial indiscipline, has estimated more revenue collection than the actual — something unrealistic.

Pegging revenue expenditure at Rs 9325.53 crore, the budget was presented by BBMP Taxation and Finance Committee chairman M Mahadev — a JD(S) man in a Congress-ruled BBMP council — showing a surplus of Rs 1.34 crore. Though not reaching half the target for the year 2017-18, revenue mobilisation has been shown at more than capacity.

Focusing on urban poor, women and transgenders, the budget aims to target the larger chunk of voters. For the disabled, various equipment including Jaipur foot, tricycles, walking sticks, hearing aids and spectacles have been announced. Free bus passes for transgenders too were announced. For the poor, five freezers will be installed in each zone to preserve the dead bodies of poor in case of delayed cremation.

On technology, the budget focuses on free Wi-Fi at 400 places across major roads, bus stations and also at BBMP offices. To solve parking woes, BBMP will have automated parking system at all its markets and commercial areas.

On a positive note, the budget focuses on water conservation, more public toilets, affordable medical facilities and better solid waste management. There are no infrastructure schemes or projects mentioned other than what Chief Minister Siddaramiah presented in his state budget.

A considerable amount has been given to the elected representatives themselves. A sum of Rs 5 crore is announced for construction of Mayor Nivasa and Commissioner Nivasa — official residences for Bengaluru mayor and BBMP commissioner.Each councillor will also get a digital tablet to facilitate sending notices, agendas for meetings through mails.

At a glance

Rs 5 crore allotted for each zone to construct helipads

Bellahalli quarry which is filled with construction and demolition debris will be now developed as race track for facilitattion motorsports.

Penalty amount for dumping waste into drains and lake will be Rs 1 lakh and for subsequent offence, D5 lakh will be levied.

Janaoushada centres where medicines will be given for lesser price will have units at BBMP hospitals as well as Indira canteens.