BENGALURU: One of the surprise announcements of the budget was the provision of a five-way ‘Engineered Wood Pedestrian Skywalk’ at Hudson Circle. However, soon after it was announced, Bengalureans disapproved of it.The skywalk, termed the first-of-its-kind in the country, will reportedly be built under the public-private partnership model without any financial burden on the BBMP and will have five staircases around Hudson circle. Special Commissioner (Finance) Manoj Rajan said that the project was supported by the Belgian government and designed by a Bengalurean, was the first-of-its-kind project in the country.

Rajan said, “The structure would have five staircases, three escalators and a suspended bridge. No advertisements would be allowed on it.” He added that the wood would give the skywalk a better appearance. Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said if approved, the project would take about three months to start, and a further three months to finish.

However, Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Trustee at CIVIC, an NGO working on civic and social issues, said the skywalk would ruin the aesthetics of the circle. “There is a beautiful Kempegowda tower beside the circle which would be affected. I expect citizens to protest against the skywalk,” she said.

Chief coordinator of Citizens for Bengaluru Srinivas Alavilli too strongly opposed the skywalk, claiming it would prioritise vehicles over pedestrians. “We have gone too far to give priority to vehicles. This structure, right in front of the BBMP office, would be like a declaration that the city is not for pedestrians,” Alavilli said. He added that skywalks only made sense on highways or ring roads, and the BBMP should hold a public consultation for the project.