BENGALURU:Shantinagar Congress MLA visited the Mallya Hospital, where 24-year-old Vidvat Loganathan, who was allegedly assaulted by his son Mohammed Nalapad Haris, is undergoing treatment.

N A Haris

Amid reports that he had gone there to visit Vidvat and enquire about his health with his parents and doctors, Vidvat’s family sources, however, denied any such development. Sources in the family said that it’s true that the MLA had visited the hospital. “He had come to visit another patient, Yoganand, who is in the ICU. The MLA knows him and just came to visit him. He neither visited Vidvat nor had talks with his father Loganathan.”Meanwhile, MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan also visited the hospital, but the family did not confirm whether he visited Vidvat or not.