BENGALURU: SELF-styled godman Nithyananda has moved the Karnataka High Court with a criminal revision petition challenging the order of a sessions court in Ramanagara. The sessions court had rejected his application seeking discharge from rape and other charges.

Nithyananda

Apart from Nithyananda, five other accused in these cases also moved the high court challenging the rejection of their discharge applications by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Ramanagara. On February 19, 2018, the sessions court proceeded to frame charges against them after rejecting their applications. Nithyananda is facing charges of hurting religious sentiments, rape, unnatural sex, cheating and criminal intimidation. The CID had filed a chargesheeet against him. He is out on bail now.